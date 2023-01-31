Boeing gets awarded $2.3B Air Force contract for 15 additional KC-46s

Line of KC-46s Photo by US Air Force

The Air Force has placed an order with Boeing in the amount of $2.3 billion for the company to provide 15 more KC-46 Pegasus refueling tankers.

An announcement regarding a contract for KC-46 tankers was made by the Department of Defense on Friday evening. The announcement stated that the most recent batch of KC-46s will constitute the ninth production lot of the tankers.

It is projected that their construction will be concluded by the end of August 2026 at the latest.

As of today, the Air Force reportedly has contracts with Boeing for 128 KC-46s, of which 68 have been delivered and are currently in use.

In addition, ten additional KC-46s are on order from Boeing for partner countries, with six of them destined for Japan and the other four for Israel.

The initial two KC-46s have already been handed to the Japanese government.

In recent years, the KC-46 has undergone a gradual but steady improvement in its capability to refuel a greater number of aircraft.

The United States Air Force announced in September that it has been given the authority to carry out any refueling operations worldwide on any aircraft, with the exception of the A-10 Warthog.

In August, three KC-46s were used for the initial refueling flights that were conducted by the Pegasus in actual operations.

KC-46A Refueling an Aircraft Photo by Lt. Zach Fisher

These KC-46s refueled F-15E Strike Eagle jets that were doing sorties for US Central Command when they were in the Middle East for a training exercise.

In December, two KC-46s also completed lengthy missions totaling 42 hours in support of a bomber task force mission in the Indo-Pacific.

In addition to the aircraft, the contract award also includes provisions for data, subscriptions, and licenses.

On the Boeing 767 assembly line in Everett, Washington, KC-46s are made.

They can exchange information with neighboring aircraft and ground operations centers to improve battlefield awareness.