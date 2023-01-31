U.S. four-star general is suspecting war with China is Sooner than Expected

General Mike Minihan with an audience Photo by Tech. Sgt. Zachary Boyer

After a U.S. General raised eyebrows with a memo stating that the country would go to war with China in the next two years, a top Republican in the U.S. Congress declared on Sunday that the likelihood of a conflict with China over Taiwan "is very high."

General Mike Minihan, who is in charge of the Air Mobility Command, wrote to the leadership of its about 110,000 soldiers on February 1 but just made it public on Friday, saying, "My gut tells me we will fight in 2025."

Although the general's opinions do not necessarily reflect those of the Pentagon, they do indicate worry at the highest levels of the U.S. military over a potential Chinese effort to impose its will on Taiwan, which Beijing regards as a rebellious colony.

In 2024, there will be presidential elections in the US and Taiwan, which could present a chance for China to launch a military operation, Minihan wrote.

According to McCaul, if China is unable to seize control of Taiwan peacefully, "They will likely consider an invasion by military forces, in my opinion. We must be ready for this ".

After the botched withdrawal from Afghanistan that increased the likelihood of war with China, he charged that the Democratic administration of President Joe Biden was projecting weakness.

The likelihood of a conflict involving China, Taiwan, and the Indo-Pacific region is very high, according to McCaul.

The White House chose not to respond to McCaul's comments.

The general's remarks were "not typical of the department's perspective on China," a Pentagon spokesman claimed on Saturday.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning stated on Monday that China was in agreement with Minihan's assessment "We are willing to pursue peaceful reunification (with Taiwan) with the utmost sincerity and utmost effort, but we won't guarantee that we won't use force. We must keep open the possibility of taking all necessary action ".