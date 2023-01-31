US Military Wondering if Cancer Cases and Nuclear Silo Work are Linked

According to military briefing slides obtained by The Associated Press, nine military officers who had previously worked decades ago at a nuclear missile facility in Montana have been diagnosed with blood cancer and there are "indications" the condition may be related to their service. One of the officer’s have passed away.

Nuclear Silo Photo by Courtesy photo

The 150 Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile silos at Malmstrom Air Force Base, where all of the commanders, known as missileers, are stationed, are spread out over a sizable field. According to a January briefing by U.S. Space Force Lt. Col. Daniel Sebeck, the nine officers were each given a non-Hodgkin lymphoma diagnosis.

Deep underground, missile operators enter a small operations bunker that is enclosed by a substantial concrete and steel wall using caged elevators. Sometimes they stay there for days, ready to operate the launch controls at the president's command.

Sebeck stated in slides he provided to his Space Force unit this month that there may be a link between Malmstrom AFB missile combat crew service and cancer. He expressed alarm over the "disproportionate number of missileers presenting with cancer, notably lymphoma."

When approached by the AP via email on Saturday, Sebeck declined to comment, claiming that the presentations were "predecisional." He said in the slides that the matter was crucial to the Space Force since as many as 455 former missileers, including at least four of the nine individuals named in the slides, are now employed as Space Force officers.

Senior authorities are aware of the worries expressed about a potential connection between cancer and missile combat crew members at Malmstrom AFB, according to an AP statement from Air Force spokeswoman Ann Stefanek.

"Our medical professionals are working to gather data and understand more," Stefanek continued. "The Department of the Air Force surgeon general has been informed of the information in this briefing."

Non-Hodgkin lymphoma is a blood cancer that spreads through the body's infection-fighting lymphatic system, affecting an estimated 19 out of every 100,000 Americans annually, according to the American Cancer Society.

Comparatively, just around 400 of the 3,300 soldiers stationed at Malmstrom at any given moment are designated as missileers or support personnel for those operators. It is one of three bases in the country, along with Minot Air Force Base in North Dakota and F.E. Warren Air Force Base in Wyoming, that run a total of 400 siloed Minutemen III ICBMs.

The National Institutes of Health estimate that 67 years old is the median age for adults with non-Hodgkin lymphoma. The impacted former missileers are much younger. The officer who passed away, who was not identified, was a Space Force officer assigned to Schreiver Space Force Base in Colorado with the rank of major, a rank typically attained in a service member's 30s. Officers are frequently in their 20s when they are assigned duty watch. Two of the others are lieutenant colonels in the same Space Force unit, a level generally attained by service members in their early 40s.

The military has already been informed of numerous cancer cases at Malmstrom. The Air Force Institute for Operational Health looked into the base in 2001 after 14 malignancies of various sorts, including two cases of non-Hodgkin lymphoma, were detected among missileers who had deployed there.

However, the investigation concluded that the base was ecologically secure and that "sometimes, infections tend to emerge by chance alone." The list of persons who had been diagnosed was regrettably compiled since it "perpetuates the degree of fear," according to the study.

The revelation of additional cases coincides with the American government's increased willingness to acknowledge the potential environmental dangers or toxic exposures that soldiers may experience while serving.

"We are heartbroken for all who have lost loved ones or are now dealing with cancer of any form," Air Force spokesperson Stefanek told the AP.

If any of the nine officers listed in the January briefing slides, whose diagnoses ranged from 1997 to 2007, overlapped any of the cases listed in the Air Force's 2001 study, it was unclear. Additionally, it is unknown if the Air Force is looking into the cancer claims that were made at other locations with nuclear silos.

Sebeck stated in the January presentations that "Missileers have always been worried about known dangers, such as exposure to chemicals, asbestos, polychlorinated biphenyls, lead and other hazardous material in the work environment." "All missileers should undergo screening and ongoing monitoring."

The PACT Act, which was signed into law by President Joe Biden last year, significantly increased the list of diseases and toxic exposures that would be considered presumptive. As a result, service members and veterans would no longer have to fight hard to persuade the government that their injury was related to their military service in order to receive covered care.