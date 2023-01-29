This Year’s Low-Rate Production Contract for B-21

B-21 Aircraft Photo by Marcio Jose Sanchez

Later this year, according to Northrop Grumman, the Air Force is expected to award the first manufacturing contract for the B-21 Raider stealth bombers.

Chief Financial Officer Dave Keffer stated that the anticipated deal will be for the first of five low-rate initial production lots during a conference call with analysts on Thursday. According to him, the LRIP phase will last till the end of the current decade.

However, Keffer said Northrop Grumman and the Air Force are cautious of macroeconomic risks, particularly inflation, labor issues, and lingering supply chain issues, and are looking for ways to make the program more efficient and manage those worries as it moves out of the engineering and manufacturing development phase.

Following its "historic" rollout in December, Northrop Grumman CEO Kathy Warden stated on Wednesday that the B-21 is still on target to make its first flight later this year.

The cost estimates for the bomber's LRIP phase have increased, according to Warden, as a result of "unprecedented" inflation, supply chain disruptions, and labor concerns. She added that the government continues to support purchasing at least 100 of the upgraded stealth bombers because cost estimations are still coming in under its estimates.

Northrop Grumman stated in its financial filings that it does not view a financial loss on any of these LRIP options as "likely" but couldn't rule out a loss of up to $1.2 billion on one or more lots as being "reasonably possible."

A possible loss, according to Warden, would be dispersed throughout the five lots, aiding Northrop in absorbing the blow.

As we consider how our estimations have changed recently, it is evident that inflation is the main factor at play, and we are attempting to lessen the effects, according to Warden. "We have some time as we move forward and start manufacturing to continue to achieve that."

She claimed that the government is in discussions with defense companies like Northrop on how to encourage them to invest in future capabilities while assisting industry in coping with the dangers associated with inflation.

In the future, she suggested, there may be less of a reliance on fixed-price development contracts as a result. She claimed that the defense sector is currently "fighting back" against lengthy fixed-price contracts and requesting that the government reevaluate certain contracts to account for inflation.

According to Warden, many government clients "now understand that moving too much risk to industry does not support that investment, nor does it give the capabilities they need in a timely manner." "I anticipate fewer fixed-price development in the future."

According to Warden, Northrop Grumman's suppliers are also requesting that the firm consider how inflation has raised their costs. These fees are then sent to the government by Northrop.