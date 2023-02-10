Abandoned no more: Help Kip, a long term shelter dog, find a loving home

Imagine falling asleep every night, and waking up every morning, alone in a kennel at a shelter. That’s been Kip’s reality since he was surrendered to the Medicine Hat SPCA over a year ago.

I met Kip when our Animal Food Bank was invited to participate in a media event at the Medicine Hat SPCA late last year. I instantly fell in love with him. I wanted to bring him home to foster him, but our home is not a good fit. We are asking our community of pet lovers to help him find a foster home, or a forever home, and show him what a warm, safe, happy and loving home is.

Kip’s story

Kipper (Kip) was surrendered to the Medicine Hat SPCA in late 2022. He is a beautiful, five year old large breed dog who is (if I do sayso myself) the cutest. He is a shelter favorite and has been crowned their office dog, being brought out of the kennelling area and into the office to spend time with humans every day.

Unfortunately, Kip had a lot of negative correction in his past so does have a moderate amount of anxiety. He is on medication to help control it and as he has settled in, and the shelter has become ‘home’, his anxiety towards meeting people has improved greatly.

Being around dogs does cause Kipper stress, so a shelter setting does cause him to pace and be unsettled much of the time. Because of this, he has been appointed the office dog and spends lots of time upfront enjoying attention from the office staff.

Black dog syndrome

Black dogs are often overlooked in the animal shelter system, leading to longer stays at shelters and an increased chance of being euthanized. This is known as “black dog syndrome,” and it’s a real and heartbreaking problem that affects thousands of dogs every year.

The fact is that many potential adopters perceive black dogs as having a less desirable appearance than dogs with other colors. Additionally, some people mistakenly believe that black dogs may have a more aggressive temperament due to false stereotypes perpetuated by popular culture.

Unfortunately, this leads to an abundance of black dogs sitting in shelters for extended periods of time.

None of these assumptions around black dogs are true, of course, and especially in the case of Kip, who is an amazing dog waiting for his perfect family.

Fostering

We’ve talked before about why fostering is important.

Kipper waits at the Medicine Hat SPCA for a family to call his own Photo by Medicine Hat SPCA

We’ve got a kickstarter up trying to fund a fostering database to prevent dogs like Kip from sitting in shelters for extended periods of time. Kip not only is missing being in a loving home, but having him occupy already limited space in a shelter means the shelter can’t bring in the next dog in need.

Fostering Kip would mean a world for difference for him, and provide him a better chance of adoption. There is no cost to foster and you are paid in unbounding love and affection from your foster pet. It’s important for fostering and for adoption to ensure the dog is placed in a suitable home to give everyone the best chance of success and to give the dog an opportunity to thrive.

What Kip needs

Kipper would do best in a home with no children or dogs. He may adjust to a dog savvy cat. Kipper is very loyal and would protect his people with his life. He knows his basic commands, house trained, and is a giant suck. He is a low to medium energy and enjoys lazy couch days, laying lovingly beside his family, and long meandering walks.

Are you able to open your home to Kip either by fostering or adopting?

If so, please contact the Medicine Hat SPCA by phone at 403-526-7722 or email medicinehatspca1@gmail.com

Can’t foster or adopt but still want to help? Please consider supporting our national foster database project here.