Report Exposes Role of Junk Fees in Rising Rents

Consumer group releases data highlighting prevalence of fees in overall rent hikes

The National Consumer Law Center (NCLC) has released a report noting that while rents are rising nationally, a significant portion of that increase is due to what the consumer advocacy group calls "junk fees."

“Renters are already struggling to find safe and stable housing during a severe affordable housing shortage,” said April Kuehnhoff, senior attorney at the National Consumer Law Center and co-author of the report. “Now, on top of sky-high rent prices, renters are being forced to pay excessive and sometimes illegal late fees, as well as convenience fees, roommate fees, and even a fee just because it’s January!”

The NCLC report is based on a survey of legal services and nonprofit advocates for renters.

The survey indicated a range of fees - with 96% of respondents reporting an application fee, and 87% reporting what they termed "excessive" late fees. Unspecified administrative fees were present in nearly 70% of cases and more than 50% reported vague fees associated with "notice."

NCLC recommends regulatory action to protect renters, specifically:

“The FTC must investigate corporate and large landlords that impose unavoidable and exploitative junk fees and develop guidance to prevent this potentially deceptive and unconscionable practice,” said Steve Sharpe, senior attorney at the National Consumer Law Center and co-author of the report. “State governments must also limit or ban rental fees that exceed the landlord’s costs, cover services not rendered, stifle competition, or violate the law.”

NCLC also noted that junk fees can contribute to late payments or delinquencies which impact a renter's credit report and can prevent them from securing housing in the future.