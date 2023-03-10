Local Unity Group to Host Student Skate Night

OneWillCo - a group promoting unity among diversity in Williamson County - is hosting a student-centered skating event

A locaol group of parents and other advocates in Williamson County operating under the banner OneWillCo has announced it is hosting its first ever student-centered event - a skate night for students in Williamson County Schools.

The event is specifically for students of Williamson County Schools and the Franklin Special Schoo District in grades 7-12.

The skate night will be held on March 26th from 6-8 PM at the Brentwood Skate Center.

Parents must RSVP to receive their 7th -12th grade WCS or FSSD student’s free ticket and print, sign and bring the waiver by visiting: https://tinyurl.com/ytjynb7s

Students are encouraged to wear spirit wear representing their school and the event will feature a number of contests and prizes.

The event is designed to celebrate the diversity of students in public schools in Williamson County and bring groups of students from different schools together for a common purpose: fun and connection.

The event is sponsored by a number of community partners, including:

Title Sponsor:

Mars Petcare



Community Sponsors:

First Impressions Pediatric Dentistry

Phi Beta Sigma Alumni Chapter



Sustaining Sponsors:

Alanna Truss, PhD, Clinical Psychologist, HSP

Franklin Justice and Equity Coalition

Otter Creek Church

Urban Air Adventure Park

Williamson County Anti-Drug Coalition

Wilson Bank & Trust

OneWillCo says of its mission:

"We believe that school should be a welcoming place where children of every race and ethnicity are supported to achieve their full potential. That’s why we champion efforts to ensure safe and equitable learning environments for all Williamson County public school students."