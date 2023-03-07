Faith Leaders, Doctors Call for Exceptions to State's Abortion Ban

Pastors and physicians unite to support "life of the mother" exception

As legislation advances in the Tennessee General Assembly that would create an exception to the state's total abortion ban in cases where an expectant mother's life is in danger, a group of doctors and faith leaders joined together to express support for the measure.

Dr. Heather Maune, an obstetrician/gynecologist from Nashville, applauded the effort to protect patients in some of the most extreme circumstances during a pregnancy.

“Legislation has been introduced that is an important first step in protecting the lives of patients with pregnancy complications: HB 883 sponsored by Rep. Esther Helton-Haynes, a nurse, and SB745 sponsored by Senator Richard Briggs, a retired surgeon," Maune noted. "We stand here today with even more supporters asking that the General Assembly support HB883 as passed by the House Population Health Subcommittee and supported by Speaker Cameron Sexton on February 14th.”

Maune said the current law is unethical and dangerous and will ultimately cost a woman her life unless it is changed.

Rabbi Laurie Rice of Congregation Micah in Brentwood noted that our laws must provide protections for children and families. She indicated the "life of the mother" exception bill provides a way to protect families in an extremely difficult time.

“If we want to protect the future lives of children, and the current lives of mothers, we must allow the necessary health care to exist to protect us, to protect our future children, and to protect the women in our state,” concluded Rabbi Rice.