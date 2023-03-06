Tennessee Lawmakers File Tax Transparency Legislation

State legislators seek to expose corporations paying zero state taxes

Two Nashville-based state lawmakers are seeking to unmask the corporations with operations in Tennessee that pay the state zero dollars in state taxes.

Specifically, Rep. John Ray Clemmons and Sen. Heidi Campbell of Nashville are sponsoring legislation that would require the Tennessee Department of Revenue to publish data on corporations located in Tennessee or with significant operations in Tennessee that pay the state zero dollars in state taxes.

The two lawmakers referenced a report showing that 27 percent of billion-dollar companies in Tennessee pay no state income taxes.

“When big corporations don’t pay their fair share, our families suffer with underfunded schools, crumbling roads and bridges, and inadequate public services,” said Sen. Heidi Campbell, sponsor of Senate Bill 1009 . “And when state revenues fail to fund our students and roads, property owners are stuck making up the difference through local property tax hikes."

In 2022, the Economic Policy Institute published a report showing that more than 60 percent of all corporations in Tennessee, including 27 percent of all billion-dollar firms, pay nothing in state income taxes.

“From Memphis to Bristol, working families are paying their fair share with one of the highest sales tax rates in the country while more than half of the corporations in Tennessee are paying nothing at all,” said Rep. John Ray Clemmons, the House bill’s sponsor. “With more transparency in our business tax code, everyone could see which laws are working to boost good jobs and what’s functioning as a loophole to boost corporate profits.”

The proposed legislation would repeal any tax shield precluding revealing tax obligations and would therefore allow all Tennesseans to see the amount of taxes paid by corporations based in or doing business in Tennessee.