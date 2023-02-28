Advocacy Group Calls on Legislators to Support Reproductive Freedom

Southern Christian Coalition speaks out ahead of key legislative hearing

As a key Tennessee State Senate committee considers legislation amending the state's abortion ban to allow certain exceptions in extenuating circumstances, a group of Tennessee pastors affiliated with the advocacy group Southern Christian Coalition is urging legislators to push that effort forward and protect Tennessee women.

"All people, regardless of where we live or what we look like, deserve to be able to make our own healthcare choices," said Rev. Donna Whitney of the Metropolitan Interdenominational Fellowship in Nashville. "The decision of if and when to become a parent is one of the most important many of us will ever make.  For decades, far-right groups and politicians have tried to demonize people who seek abortion care, even as they attack access to contraception, sex education, and policies that help parents and children, and this is precisely what is happening here in Tennessee. But today, our lawmakers have the opportunity to right a wrong and restore access to abortion care in our state.

Whitney said she believes a majority of Tennesseans support at least some form of reproductive freedom and that the legislature should heed the call and amend the state's total abortion ban.

"The majority of Tennesseans favor at least some access to abortion in our state, but the Supermajority in the legislature prefers to abdicate its responsibility to truly represent the people and instead play politics with our lives. Again, this affects not just pregnant persons, but every person in our state who has the capacity to become pregnant, and every person in our state who stands to be harmed by erosion of our healthcare system, and that is all of us."

