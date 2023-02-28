Tennessee Doctors Express Hope as Changes to State's Abortion Ban Advance

Physicians say patients need care in desperate times, amendments grant options

As an amended version of the state's abortion ban advances through the legislative process, Tennessee doctors are expressing hope that these changes will provide the options necessary for making life-saving decisions in the most extenuating circumstances.

Doctors affiliated with the healthcare advocacy group Protect My Care shared their views of legislation advancing in the Tennessee House and Senate that would grant a clear exception to the state's ban on abortion when a mother's life is in danger.

“Everyday, I go to work and worry I could be charged with a felony just for doing my job caring for patients with pregnancy complications,” said Dr. Laura Andreson, an obstetrics-gynecology physician who practices in Franklin, TN. She continued, “When I attended the House Population Health Subcommittee meeting last week, I was hopeful. I was thankful that the lawmakers voted in favor of legislation that helps me do my job and care for patients without fear of criminal prosecution. The legislation that was presented allows me to use my clinical judgment to care for patients in my usual good-faith manner and place my patient at the center of all my care.”

Dr. Amy Gordon Bono also noted that the legislation currently moving forward offers hope for doctors and patients in extreme circumstances.

"This bill as passed by the Population Health Subcommittee is the bare minimum physicians need to adequately and ethically care for pregnant patients. My good-faith medical judgment allows me to practice individualized, patient-centered care. Again I emphasize, this standard needs to remain in the bill. It’s good for the doctor and it’s good for the patient. It should be good for our government."