California Consumer Group Calls on Supreme Court to Protect Key Federal Regulator

Economic justice advocacy group laments 5th Circuit decision, calls on highest court to overturn it

A California advocacy group focused on economic justice is calling on the U.S. Supreme Court to overturn a 5th Circuit Court of Appeals decision that it says could significantly weaken consumer protections in the financial marketplace.

The California Reinvestment Coalition applauded a decision by the Supreme Court to hear the 5th Circuit case and says it is hopeful the nation's highest court will overturn the decision and support a Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) that is independent and free from political influence.

“We’ve long understood Wall Street banks, payday lenders and predatory actors are more concerned with lining their pockets than they are with improving the lives of the people and communities they do business with," said Paulina Gonzalez-Brito, CEO of the Coalition. "This baseless lawsuit not only underscores this sad reality but also illustrates these institutions will go to great lengths to eschew accountability. We’re extremely disappointed in the Fifth Circuit’s legally and practically problematic ruling. Now, more than ever before, Californians, particularly working-class and Black, Indigenous and other People of Color consumers, are at risk of unfair practices. What’s needed is a strong and independent CFPB.”

The group claims corporate interests will be more likely to prevail over those of consumers if the 5th Circuit decision is allowed to stand.

Gonzalez-Brito noted that the CFPB is an important tool in achieving economic justice for California families.

“Since its establishment, the CFPB has been vital in helping families navigate the complexities of the financial industry and the products available to them. Because of this, it’s of the utmost importance that we protect this agency. If we do not, families and vulnerable communities will be subject to significant harm. We are pleased that the Supreme Court has agreed to hear this case, and hope that it will make the right decision for consumers and our communities.”