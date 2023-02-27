Key Consumer Protection Agency Under Legal Attack, Supreme Court Decision Awaits

Advocacy groups call on nation's highest court to uphold funding for Consumer Bureau

Advocacy groups are speaking out on the U.S. Supreme Court's decision to hear a case that could determine the future of a key regulator in the consumer finance marketplace.

A decision rendered in the 5th Circuit Court of Appeals says the funding mechanism for the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) is unconstitutional. If that decision is upheld, the CFPB could see its regulatory power significantly weakened.

“The Fifth Circuit’s radical ruling on the CFPB’s funding structure isn’t just bad, ahistorical jurisprudence — it is a naked attempt by corporate fraudsters to destroy the only cop on the beat protecting consumers. The case was originally brought by predatory payday lenders and is being supported by giant lobbying groups like the Chamber of Commerce, whose members and executives have a shameless history of breaking the law and ripping off consumers. Multiple Republican lawmakers who have praised the Fifth Circuit’s ruling — and the far-right judge who wrote it — have taken large financial contributions from these corporate rip-off artists and lobbying giants,' said Revolving Door Project Researcher Vishal Shankar.

The Constitutional Accountability Center said the 5th Circuit decision threatens not only the CFPB but also other federal regulatory bodies:

"The Fifth Circuit’s decision threatens not only the important work that the CFPB does on behalf of America’s consumers, but also could imperil the funding of many other federal agencies, including the Federal Reserve."

One group suggested that a decision upholding the 5th Circuit ruling could endanger other key federal programs.

“The Fifth Circuit’s holding that the method of funding the CFPB authorized by Congress violates the Appropriations Clause is radical and unprecedented,” said Lauren Saunders, associate director of the National Consumer Law Center. “At a time of increasing congressional dysfunction and threatened government shutdowns, the Supreme Court must repudiate the idea that the Constitution requires funding to go through an annual appropriations process, which could risk the Federal Reserve Board’s stability and oversight over the economy, and even endanger the funding of Social Security and Medicare.”

The groups are urging the Supreme Court to reverse the current ruling and uphold the structure of the CFPB.

For more consumer protection news, check out my newsletter!