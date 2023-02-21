Doctors Express Concerns of Job Loss Over Tennessee's Abortion Restrictions

Tennessee doctors speak out in favor of changes to state's abortion law

Tennessee physicians affiliated with healthcare advocacy group Protect My Care are speaking out about the state's abortion restrictions. The doctors are expressing support for efforts to revise the law to allow exceptions in cases where a mother's life is in danger as a result of pregnancy complications.

The current law makes any abortion after six weeks of pregnancy a felony.

“Every day I go to work and worry I could be charged with a felony just for doing my job caring for patients with pregnancy complications,” said Dr. Laura Andreson, an obstetrics-gynecology physician who practices in Franklin, TN. She continued, “When I attended the House Population Health Subcommittee meeting last week, I was hopeful. I was thankful that the lawmakers voted in favor of legislation that helps me do my job and care for patients without fear of criminal prosecution. The legislation that was presented allows me to use my clinical judgment to care for patients in my usual good-faith manner and place my patient at the center of all my care.”

Andreson's sentiment was shared by other doctors who expressed concern over how to deal with complicated pregnancies.

Dr. Michael DeRoche, an obstetrician-gynecologist specializing in maternal fetal medicine, said, “In my specialty, physicians face life and death decisions on an almost daily basis. The difficult decisions we have to make about the mother and her fetus’ health and attempting to keep both alive and healthy are not made flippantly. They are made compassionately and ethically. We want both to survive. We want both to be healthy following delivery."

The doctors said the changes to the law approved by the committee give them options in the most difficult cases and that they are hopeful these changes will be approved going forward.