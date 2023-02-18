Tennessee Receives Recognition for Career and Technical Education

State has made significant investments in in career, technical programs over the past decade

The State of Tennessee has been recognized by a national organization focused on Career and Technical Education (CTE) as a leader among states in investing in pathways for students to earn career-focused training while in high school.

The Launch Network is a national group focused on aligning K-12 education with college and career pathways so that students have a full range of options upon graduation.

Tennessee's Commissioner of Education said the state's commitment to CTE over the past decade - including the tenure of two governors and three commissioners of education - has positioned the state as among the best in the nation in preparing students for a future in the workforce.

The national honor comes with a grant from the network so that Tennessee can continue its investment in CTE.

“I am incredibly proud that Tennessee was awarded a grant for our ongoing pathways work and is being celebrated by Launch on a national scale,” said Commissioner Penny Schwinn. “Through historic commitments to CTE programming, effective alignment with Tennessee’s workforce needs, and important relationships with local, district, and nonprofit partners, Tennessee remains focused on strategic investments to support our students and future workforce.”

Local education leaders also applauded the state's commitment to innovative approaches to education.

“Tennessee's commitment to Career & Technical Education through the new Innovative School Models grant continues to be recognized across the country,” said Clint Satterfield, Director of Schools, Trousdale County Schools. “Tennessee's participation in the Launch Network will provide an opportunity to accelerate its efforts to ensure that all students are on a trajectory to a high-skill, high-wage, and in-demand career pathway upon graduation.”