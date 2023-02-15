Fintech Banking Partner has Status Downgraded by Federal Regulator

Advocate Andy

TAB Bank dinged by FDIC's "needs to improve" rating

A Utah-based bank was hit with a status downgrade by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC). The new rating for the bank is "needs to improve" and is related to TAB's partnership with fintech lender EasyPay finance which offers loans for auto repairs and pet purchases at interest rates up to 189% APR.

The downgrade of TAB's rating is seen as a warning not only to TAB, but also to other banks partnering with fintech lenders.

Consumer advocates were quick to cheer the move, saying it sends a message that the FDIC is getting serious about how consumers are treated by banks.

“Under the CRA (Community Reinvestment Act), a ‘needs improvement’ rating is exceedingly rare. Which means that TAB Bank has done something considerably wrong in this specific case,” said Horacio Mendez, president and CEO of Woodstock Institute.

“FDIC deserves kudos for sending a strong signal to the banking industry that regulators will look negatively on these types of partnerships with predatory lenders.”

Last year, consumer advocates, including Woodstock, urged the FDIC to downgrade the bank for facilitating predatory loans through a “rent-a-bank” partnership with EasyPay Finance. EasyPay primarily operates in pet stores and auto repair shops throughout the country, charging up to 189% APR, even in states where such rates are illegal.

Woodstock's Mendez added that practices like those facilitated by TAB's partnership with EasyPay harm marginalized groups.

“There is considerable evidence that predatory lending disproportionately impacts Black, Brown, and underserved consumers, and rather than equitably serving the needs of their communities, banks like TAB are instead choosing to lend a hand in harming these consumers."

