Eastern Kentucky University to Offer Alternative Path to Teacher Certification

EKU becomes first college in Kentucky to partner with districts on fast-track teacher certification plan

Eastern Kentucky University has announced it is entering partnerships with school districts across the Commonwealth to facilitate a fast-track teacher certification program. The program, known by the state teacher licensing board as Option 9, allows an individual to receive both a bachelor's degree and teacher certification in a three-year period while working in a school in a non-teaching role.

“EKU is committed to serving and supporting partner school districts in a variety of ways, including by offering the expedited, streamlined and tailored Option 9 route to teacher certification for eligible candidates,” said Dr. Nicola Mason, chair of EKU’s Department of Teaching, Learning, and Educational Leadership. “In conjunction with the launch of our new 100% online elementary education degree program in August 2023, there are now more reasons than ever to pursue a career in education at EKU.”

School district leaders spoke favorably of the forthcoming collaboration with EKU.

“Once again, Eastern Kentucky University is stepping up to enhance educational opportunities in our region. The Option 9 program is an innovative pathway to teacher certification that permits candidates to work and learn in the school environment while obtaining certification,” said Dr. David Gilliam, superintendent of Madison County Schools and chair of the Central Kentucky Educational Cooperative Board of Directors. “This will open the door for many non-traditional candidates and will meet an immediate need for staffing in our public schools. Through this move, there is great potential for continued collaboration between EKU and Madison County Schools.”