Consumer Bureau Calls Out Inaccurate Medical Debt Reporting

Consumers pay a price when medical debt remains on credit reports

The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) called out credit reporting agencies and debt collectors today for punishing consumers by continuing to attempt to collect and report medical debt even after promises that small medical debt would be excluded from consumer credit reports.

The criticism of credit bureaus came amid an analysis that found that the overall financial health of Americans appears to be improving post-pandemic.

“Our analysis of credit reports provides yet another indicator that, due to a strong labor market and emergency programs during the pandemic, household financial distress reduced over the last two years,” said CFPB Director Rohit Chopra. “However, false and inaccurate medical debt on credit reports continues to be a drag on household financial health.”

As the CFPB noted, the largest item making up collections reported on consumer credit reports remains medical debt.

Medical collections tradelines still constitute a majority of all collections on consumer credit reports. Despite the decline in collections reporting, medical collections tradelines still represent 57% of all collections items on credit reports.

The CFPB noted that an estimated half of all consumers with medical collections tradelines will still have them on their credit reports - even after industry changes, with the larger collection amounts (representing a majority of the outstanding dollar amount of medical collections) remaining on credit reports.

Medical debt of $500 or less is to be removed from consumer credit reports this year as a result of an agreement by the three major credit bureaus.