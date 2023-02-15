Nashville Nonprofit Seeks Nominations for Educators Hall of Fame

Local foundation seeks to honor educators and education leaders

The Nashville Public Education Foundation (NPEF) has announced it is seeking nominations for its Educators Hall of Fame - an award designed to recognize outstanding service in teaching and in education leadership and advocacy.

“Each year, we look forward to recognizing the members of our community working tirelessly to advance student success and change lives,” said Katie Cour, President and CEO, Nashville Public Education Foundation. “We’re proud to bring together partners like First Horizon and community leaders like Dr. Alex Jahangir and Michelle Gaskin Brown to showcase the great work in and around our public schools.”

“The Public Schools Hall of Fame celebrates the incredible talent supporting Nashville’s public schools,” said event co-chair Michelle Gaskin Brown. “I’m happy to be a part of an event working to hold up the best of our city and inspire innovation to benefit its students.”

The group outlined categories for nominations and is calling on community members to nominate outstanding leaders who represent the best in public education.

The group is seeking nominees in the following categories:

The Nelson C. Andrews Distinguished Service Award is given to a leader in the Nashville community who is an advocate for children and youth, has had a significant impact on making Nashville a city that works for everyone, and inspires others to lead and serve. The award is named after the late co-founder of the Nashville Public Education Foundation, Nelson C. Andrews, who was a fierce advocate for Nashville's public schools.



The Distinguished Alumni Award is a celebration of graduates of Metro Nashville Public Schools who have displayed leadership in their professions, have made significant civic, business, and/or community contributions, and have positively impacted the lives of others.



The Thomas J. Sherrard Inspiring Innovation Award is given to an organization or program that exemplifies NPEF's commitment to bringing bold, innovative strategies to make a difference for Nashville's community and public schools. The award includes a $10,000 grant.



The Annette Eskind Inspiring Educator Award is given to a Metro Nashville Public Schools teacher with innovative practices or ideas that inspire students of all backgrounds to fall in love with learning while achieving academic success. The award provides grant funds of $10,000 to support teachers' innovative practices.



The Inspiring Leader Award, introduced in 2022, is given to an educational leader in MNPS who demonstrates exemplary achievements in public education at the district or school level. The award provides a grant to the winner’s school to further their work.

More information on the requirements and on nominations can be found here.