Advocacy Group Challenges House Speaker Over Education Funding

Advocate Andy

Tennessee pastors urge Speaker Sexton to adopt inclusive agenda, accept federal education funds

On the heels of comments by Tennessee House Speaker Cameron Sexton that the legislative leader is pondering ways for the state to refuse federal education funding due to what he calls the "strings attached," pastors affiliated with the Southern Christian Coalition are calling for the state to accept federal school funding as a means of fostering an environment that is inclusive for all children.

"No matter where they live or the color of their skin, their physical ability or how much money their family has, all Tennessee children deserve a great education in our Tennessee public schools and that that is why I cannot understand why our speaker is entertaining a bill where we would stop receiving $1.8 billion in federal funds that targets educational programs for low income students, for English language learners, and for students with disabilities," said Rev. Dr. Lillian Lammers, Pastor in the United Church of Christ denomination. "This is the same category of students that would fall into who Jesus told us are the least of these. These are the people we are supposed to be watching out for and caring for If we have a Christian agenda as our governor and state leadership like to claim to have. This is not Christian, this is not moral and this must end."

Rev. Brandon Berg, Pastor of Norris and Sinking Springs United Methodist Churches, spelled out the extent of Sexton's remarks and what the real impact would be to Tennessee families:

"This week Speaker Cameron Sexton is working out a plan to reject $1.8 billion of federal aid to our schools, The AP reports that this is a small part of our overall budget in Tennessee, but the overall budget in Tennessee is 8.3 billion, so that federal money would be 21% of our entire federal budget. I don't know about your family, but if we lost 21% of our budget in our family we would be in a world of hurt. And that money is going toward helping students who are in low income situations, which is a lot of Tennesseans, students who are English language learners, students with disabilities, which is a very large category that is everywhere from developmental delays to physical disabilities to even students who have 504s and/or ADHD."

Andy Spears is a middle Tennessee writer and policy advocate. He reports on news around public policy issues - education, health care, consumer protection, and more.

