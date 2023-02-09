Tennessee Pastors Condemn Legislation Banning Gender Affirming Care

Advocate Andy

Southern Christian Coalition speaks out on legislative efforts to curb access to healthcare

Tennessee pastors affiliated with the Southern Christian Coalition spoke out on legislation they say harms children and families seeking access to healthcare.

The group specifically condemned legislation advanced in a key legislative committee that would term gender affirming care for individuals under the age of 18 as "child abuse."

"I believe that no matter where we live, the color of our skin, who we love, or our gender identity, all we want is the freedom to be ourselves," said Rev. Josh Scott of Gracepointe Church. "Yet we see that the Supermajority in the TN State Legislature are people trying to punish kids and their parents for being themselves by not only banning gender affirming healthcare across the state but also considering it child abuse if parents pursue out of state care for their children."

Scott and the Southern Christian Coalition pointed out that the legislation makes it criminal for parents to seek the healthcare they think best meets the needs of their children.

"It's not only abhorrent and immoral for the state to make parents criminals for seeking out what the medical community labels as standard of care for their children, but it is dangerous and deadly. Tennessee already has a suicide rate that is 30% higher than the national average and trans youth are at especially high risk of suicide. As a father, a Christian pastor, and frankly, just as a human, I am calling on our state legislature to stop their slate of hate against our LGBTQ+ community across Tennessee and instead love their neighbors as themselves as Christ has called us to do."

Photo by Online Marketing on Unsplash

