Tennessee Pastors Celebrate Biden's State of the Union

Christian advocacy group says Biden speech represents clear moral agenda

Following the State of the Union address delivered by President Joe Biden, pastors affiliated with the Southern Christian Coalition applauded the speech saying it lays out a clear, moral agenda for the nation.

"I'm so grateful for much of the policy promoted by President Joe Biden in the State of the Union speech," said Rev. Dr. Judy Cummings, Retired Pastor in the Disciples of Christ denomination in Nashville. "President Biden is in touch with the needs and aspirations of American citizens. As pastors, we have been calling out Governor Bill Lee for promoting policies that fail our families. I was glad to hear the contrast that President Biden is prioritizing families by calling to make the child tax credit permanent, expand PreK programs, along with paid family medical leave, ban assault weapons, lowering healthcare and prescription costs (especially Insulin), ensure affordable high-speed internet for all Americans, and getting rid of junk fees that burden our families across the country."

Pastors representing the group highlighted Biden's calls for justice.

"It's absolutely imperative that President Biden continue to prioritize the passage of the George Floyd Act that would ensure police reform in police departments across the country," responded Rev. Dr. Lillian Lammers, Pastor in the United Church of Christ denomination in Memphis. "We have seen first hand in Memphis how heartbreaking it is when police brutality leads to death of an innocent citizen and we must bring reform and accountability to every law enforcement agency across the country. Seeing the parents of Tyre Nichols as a guest of President Biden at the State of the Union was meaningful to me as a Tennesseans and Memphian and I hope and pray that the words of RowVaughan, Tyre's mother, bring the reality that something good in the form of true reform and comes from her son's death and that future lives will be saved."