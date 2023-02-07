Christian Advocacy Group Laments Lee's State of the State

Advocate Andy

Pastors say Lee's speech represents a failed moral agenda

A group of Tennessee pastors affiliated with the Southern Christian Coalition says Gov. Bill Lee's State of the State Address represents more of the same in terms of an agenda that fails to heed the call of Christian citizenship.

The group, which previously called on Lee to focus on Tennessee families, says the priorities outlined in the State of the State are not adequate to meet the needs of Tennesseans.

One failing the group identified was on education policy and school funding.

"After spending months calling on Governor Lee to fully fund our public schools I'm beyond disappointed that Governor Lee dug in his heels on his plan to privatize public schools and blur the line between church and state by sending public funds to private Christian schools," said Rev. Dr Kevin Riggs, Pastor of Franklin Community Church. "In his speech Gov Lee said, 'every child deserves access to a high-quality education' and I agree. But does the governor not realize that he has the ability to fully fund our public schools to ensure this is a reality instead of continuing his pet project of charter schools? ALL Tennessee children and students deserve a high-quality education, not just the children able to use Governor Lee's voucher system."

On healthcare, the group noted that Lee is failing to act as the Good Samaritan did:

"It is a great loss to the entire state of Tennessee that Governor Lee continues to refuse to expand medicaid," said Rev. Dr. Donna Whitney, retired neurologist and member of the pastoral staff of Metropolitan Interdenominational Church in Nashville. "In his State of the State the governor bragged about the grant based plan and how it will cover about 25,000 more Tennesseans. It would be laughable if it weren't so harmful to pursue this plan instead of expanding Medicaid which would end up covering at least half a million Tennesseans. When talking about school safety Governor Lee said, 'I don't want to look back and think we could have done more.' I wish he would apply this logic to healthcare policy in Tennessee and do more instead of refusing healthcare to nearly half a million Tennesseans."

The group called on Lee to adhere to the Christian faith he claims and adopt a policy agenda they say will benefit all Tennesseans.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Iid2A_0kfO3KiO00
Photo byAlicia QuanonUnsplash

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# politics# tennessee politics# christians and politics# bill lee# tennessee legislature

Comments / 9

Published by

Andy Spears is a middle Tennessee writer and policy advocate. He reports on news around public policy issues - education, health care, consumer protection, and more.

Nashville, TN
4K followers

More from Advocate Andy

Tennessee State

Advocacy Group Challenges House Speaker Over Education Funding

Tennessee pastors urge Speaker Sexton to adopt inclusive agenda, accept federal education funds. On the heels of comments by Tennessee House Speaker Cameron Sexton that the legislative leader is pondering ways for the state to refuse federal education funding due to what he calls the "strings attached," pastors affiliated with the Southern Christian Coalition are calling for the state to accept federal school funding as a means of fostering an environment that is inclusive for all children.

Read full story
1 comments
Tennessee State

Tennessee Pastors Condemn Legislation Banning Gender Affirming Care

Southern Christian Coalition speaks out on legislative efforts to curb access to healthcare. Tennessee pastors affiliated with the Southern Christian Coalition spoke out on legislation they say harms children and families seeking access to healthcare.

Read full story
150 comments

Consumer Group Applauds Biden Crackdown on Junk Fees

Center for Responsible Lending cheers effort to curb overdraft fees. A leading consumer group has high praise for President Joe Biden following his State of the Union address in which the President outlined his plans to eliminate "junk fees" charged to consumers, including excessive fees for bank overdrafts.

Read full story
Tennessee State

Tennessee Pastors Celebrate Biden's State of the Union

Christian advocacy group says Biden speech represents clear moral agenda. Following the State of the Union address delivered by President Joe Biden, pastors affiliated with the Southern Christian Coalition applauded the speech saying it lays out a clear, moral agenda for the nation.

Read full story
132 comments
Tennessee State

Legislative Democrats Respond to Lee's State of the State

Lawmakers highlight failures at DCS, lament "crisis budgeting" Democratic lawmakers in the Tennessee State Senate reacted to last night's State of the State address from Gov. Bill Lee by welcoming new investments and also expressing frustration at what they called "crisis" budgeting.

Read full story
5 comments
Tennessee State

Tennessee Teachers Respond to Gov. Lee's Budget Proposal

Tennessee Education Association "encouraged" by proposal, calls for more funding going forward. Following Gov. Bill Lee's State of the State Address in which he outlined proposed improvements to funding for K-12 education and a 4% base salary increase for the state's teachers, the Tennessee Education Association (TEA) welcomed the news and called for a stronger investment in the state's public schools.

Read full story
6 comments
Tennessee State

Tennessee Pastors Claim Lee's Agenda is Failing Families

Advocacy group calls on Lee to move in new direction ahead of State of the State. As Gov. Bill Lee prepares to deliver his State of the State address tonight, pastors affiliated with the Southern Christian Coalition are calling for a change of direction and claiming that Lee's current agenda is failing Tennessee families.

Read full story
20 comments
Utah State

Consumer Advocates Cheer Accountability for Utah Bank

Consumer advocates are celebrating a negative rating assigned to Transportation Alliance Bank (TAB) by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC). Advocates have been singling out TAB Bank for its connection to predatory loan products.

Read full story
Tennessee State

Doctors to Bring Healthcare Message to Lee's State of the State

Advocacy group calling for expansion of Medicaid, protection of reproductive health. Tennessee doctors affiliated with the healthcare advocacy group Protect My Care plan to attend tonight's State of the State Address delivered by Gov. Bill Lee.

Read full story
4 comments
Nashville, TN

Nashville Nonprofit Celebrates Donors

NOAH holds event to recognize donors, leading supporters. A Nashville nonprofit focused on social and economic justice recently held a celebration of key supporters over the past year.

Read full story
Tennessee State

Democratic Leader Outlines Policy Priorities Ahead of State of the State

Democrats call for focus on education, healthcare, and infrastructure. Ahead of Gov. Bill Lee's State of the State address to be delivered on Monday, Democrats in Tennessee's legislature outlined their priorities for the upcoming legislative session.

Read full story
5 comments
Tennessee State

Tennessee Lawmakers Take on Ticket Price Transparency

Legislation would require sellers to disclose "true cost" of ticket purchase, including taxes and fees. A pair of Tennessee legislators representing Nashville are taking on the live event ticket industry and calling for transparency in pricing.

Read full story

Banking Interests Oppose Credit Card Late Fee Relief

Credit card issuers lament potential loss of billions of dollars in late fee revenue. On the heels of an announcement by the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) that the federal regulator is planning to limit credit card late fees to a maximum of $8 per instance, advocacy groups representing banking interests panned the move and said it would harm consumers in the credit market.

Read full story

Consumer Groups Applaud Effort to Rein-in Credit Card Late Fees

Consumers stand to save billions each year if new rule is adopted. Advocacy groups representing consumers are cheering the news that the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) is taking steps to limit credit card late fees. The proposed rule, if adopted, would effectively cap late fees at $8 rather than the current maximum of $41.

Read full story
Tennessee State

Advocacy Group Expresses Support for Gender Affirming Healthcare

Southern Christian Coalition opposes legislation targeting transgender youth. Pastors affiliated with the Southern Christian Coalition are condemning legislation that would effectively eliminate gender affirming healthcare for transgender youth in Tennessee.

Read full story
9 comments

Federal Regulator Proposes Cap on Credit Card Late Fees

Consumers soon could be paying no more than $8 for late credit card payments. The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) is proposing a new rule that would effectively cap credit card late fees at $8. The current maximum fee is set at $41 due to a provision in existing law that allows fee increases to be tied to inflation.

Read full story
Tennessee State

Democrats Introduce Legislation Reversing State's Abortion Ban

Proposed law would place reproductive decisions in the hands of women and their doctors. Democratic lawmakers in Tennessee's House and Senate this week announced the introduction of the "Fundamental Right to Reproductive Health Care Act," a bill that would reverse the state's ban on all abortions.

Read full story
334 comments

Consumer Group Supports FDA's Changes to Food Safety Regulation

Coordination of efforts should lead to safer food pipeline for American consumers. A leading consumer advocacy group is expressing support for the Food and Drug Administration's (FDA) planned changes to how food safety is regulated.

Read full story
Tennessee State

40 New Troopers Joining Tennessee Highway Patrol

Cadets completed training in December, 2022, now on assignment around the state. The Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security announced that 40 cadets completed Tennessee Highway Patrol training in late 2022 and are now serving the state in various assignments.

Read full story
14 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy