Christian Advocacy Group Laments Lee's State of the State

Pastors say Lee's speech represents a failed moral agenda

A group of Tennessee pastors affiliated with the Southern Christian Coalition says Gov. Bill Lee's State of the State Address represents more of the same in terms of an agenda that fails to heed the call of Christian citizenship.

The group, which previously called on Lee to focus on Tennessee families, says the priorities outlined in the State of the State are not adequate to meet the needs of Tennesseans.

One failing the group identified was on education policy and school funding.

"After spending months calling on Governor Lee to fully fund our public schools I'm beyond disappointed that Governor Lee dug in his heels on his plan to privatize public schools and blur the line between church and state by sending public funds to private Christian schools," said Rev. Dr Kevin Riggs, Pastor of Franklin Community Church. "In his speech Gov Lee said, 'every child deserves access to a high-quality education' and I agree. But does the governor not realize that he has the ability to fully fund our public schools to ensure this is a reality instead of continuing his pet project of charter schools? ALL Tennessee children and students deserve a high-quality education, not just the children able to use Governor Lee's voucher system."

On healthcare, the group noted that Lee is failing to act as the Good Samaritan did:

"It is a great loss to the entire state of Tennessee that Governor Lee continues to refuse to expand medicaid," said Rev. Dr. Donna Whitney, retired neurologist and member of the pastoral staff of Metropolitan Interdenominational Church in Nashville. "In his State of the State the governor bragged about the grant based plan and how it will cover about 25,000 more Tennesseans. It would be laughable if it weren't so harmful to pursue this plan instead of expanding Medicaid which would end up covering at least half a million Tennesseans. When talking about school safety Governor Lee said, 'I don't want to look back and think we could have done more.' I wish he would apply this logic to healthcare policy in Tennessee and do more instead of refusing healthcare to nearly half a million Tennesseans."

The group called on Lee to adhere to the Christian faith he claims and adopt a policy agenda they say will benefit all Tennesseans.