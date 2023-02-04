Democratic Leader Outlines Policy Priorities Ahead of State of the State

Democrats call for focus on education, healthcare, and infrastructure

Ahead of Gov. Bill Lee's State of the State address to be delivered on Monday, Democrats in Tennessee's legislature outlined their priorities for the upcoming legislative session.

House Democratic Leader Karen Camper of Memphis offered a list of key priorities she says the Democrats will focus on this session. They include education, healthcare, and infrastructure improvements.

"Let’s invest in pre-K, smaller classroom sizes and professional teachers who are preparing our children, not just for this decade, but for those beyond our lifetimes," said Camper in reference to the party's education priorities.

She also noted that Democrats oppose efforts to send public money to private schools by way of voucher programs.

On healthcare, Camper said that rather than shrinking the state's Medicaid program, known as TennCare, Tennessee should expand it to make affordable healthcare accessible to more Tennesseans.

"We should expand TennCare, and we should do it now," Camper said. "Every person who works should have health coverage, especially when it’s not offered to them through their job.

"Families should not have to rely on internet fundraisers to pay for the care they need. A cancer diagnosis should put families in front of a doctor, not a bankruptcy court.

On infrastructure, Camper commended the Governor for starting a conversation about the need to improve the state's roads and bridges. However, she also called for a full slate of options to improve transportation across the state.

"This isn’t about roadside photo ops or ribbon cuttings," Camper said. "This is about acknowledging the rapid growth in parts of our state and planning for our future.

"We fail the next generation if we pass up the opportunity to invest in long-term regional solutions, like commuter rail, and revitalized public transportation."

Camper said she and her Democratic colleagues stand ready to work with Gov. Lee and Republicans on finding solutions to the state's pressing problems but will also oppose efforts that her party believes are not in the best interests of Tennesseans.