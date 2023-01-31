40 New Troopers Joining Tennessee Highway Patrol

Cadets completed training in December, 2022, now on assignment around the state

The Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security announced that 40 cadets completed Tennessee Highway Patrol training in late 2022 and are now serving the state in various assignments.

Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee applauded the new cadets and said he is confident they are now prepared to do the work of keeping Tennessee safe.

"The Tennessee Highway Patrol plays an important role in keeping Tennesseans safe, and I commend the newest cadet class for answering this important call to service," said Governor Bill Lee. "We've made strong investments to place additional troopers on Tennessee roads, strengthen training and recruit highly qualified officers nationwide, and we'll continue to give law enforcement the resources needed to serve and protect Tennessee communities."

Col. Matt Perry of the THP welcomed the new troopers to work and encouraged them as they began their journey in service to the state.

"Remember that service is at the heart and soul of a Tennessee State Trooper," said Perry. "Perform your duty with honor and treat this badge and uniform with respect. Joining any law enforcement agency makes you a part of something far bigger than yourself. As of today, you represent the Tennessee Highway Patrol while in and out of uniform. You are held to a higher standard – not only by the public but also by your peers and by your leaders. You no longer serve only yourself; you serve the citizens of the State of Tennessee and those that travel through our state. You have joined the best of the best; you are a Tennessee State Trooper."