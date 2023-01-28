Memphis, TN

Lee Calls for Accountability in Wake of Tyre Nichols' Death

Advocate Andy

Advocacy group joins calls for swift action and justice

In the wake of a traffic stop during which 5 Memphis police officers beat Tyre Nichols - who died three days later as a result of the injuries sustained in the beating - Gov. Bill Lee is calling for accountability. The officers have all been arrested and charged with second-degree murder.

Lee said:

"Cruel, criminal abuse of power will not be tolerated in the state of Tennessee. These individuals do not represent the honorable men and women of law enforcement, and they must be brought to justice for this tragic loss of life.

Lee added that he expects the City of Memphis and Memphis Police Department to further investigate and hold any responsible parties accountable.

"The City of Memphis and the Memphis Police Department need to take a hard look at the misconduct and failure that has occurred within this unit. I discussed this with Mayor Strickland and am pleased the city is pursuing an external, impartial investigation."

Pastors affiliated with the Southern Christian Coalition also called for swift action and justice.

The group issued the following statement:

"The members of the Southern Christian Coalition grieve today in solidarity with the family of Tyre Nichols and members of the Memphis community. We join them in their calls for swift justice for the officers who perpetrated this heinous brutality. Additionally, we join in the cries rippling across this nation that demand reform and overhaul of our systems of policing that too often result in unnecessary harm and loss of life, particularly for our Black siblings. We offer prayers for justice, wisdom, peace and healing in the days and weeks ahead."

Photo by Scott Rodgerson on Unsplash

Andy Spears is a middle Tennessee writer and policy advocate.

