Tennessee Pastors Speak Out on HIV Prevention Decision

Christian clergy ask "what would Jesus do" as Gov. Lee refuses HIV prevention funds

On the heels of an announcement that Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee is refusing federal assistance to promote HIV prevention, pastors affiliated with the Southern Christian Coalition are questioning Lee and others for refusing help for those most in need.

"All of us, no matter where we live, the color of our skin, who we love, or our sexual identity, we

all deserve access to affordable healthcare, including preventive care. Yet Governor Lee has

stated his intent to turn away federal funds intended for the prevention and treatment of HIV in

our state, despite the fact that transmission of human immunodeficiency virus is now

preventable, and for persons infected with the virus, the diagnosis is no longer an announcement

of imminent death," said Rev. Donna Whitney, a pastor with the Metropolitan Interdenominational Fellowship of Nashville.

Whitney noted that her experience goes beyond that of a pastor - to that of a physician - and these combined experiences cause her to receive Lee's announcement with extreme concern.

"As a pastor, as a Christian, as a retired physician, as a mother and a grandmother, and as a person

who loves the many Tennessee communities of which I am a part, I call on our governor, our

other elected officials and our appointed officials to take all public health measures that are

known to prevent the transmission of HIV and to make long-term healthy survival with HIV

possible, thanks to brilliant and life-saving research by our country’s brightest and most

dedicated scientists. Anything less is morally bankrupt, fiscally unsound and an insult to the

citizens of Tennessee."