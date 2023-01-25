Lee Announces State of the State Address

February 6th speech to focus on opportunity, security, and freedom

Gov. Bill Lee this week announced the details of his annual State of the State Address. This year's speech will be delivered at 6PM CT on February 6th. The speech will be delivered to a joint session of the Tennessee General Assembly and held in the chamber of the House of Representatives. The event is open to the public, though seating in the chamber is limited.

Lee says his speech will focus on three key themes: opportunity, security, and freedom.

Lee plans to echo previous speeches in which he has noted that Tennessee is a national leader in fiscal pragmatism.

“Tennessee is leading the nation, and I look forward to sharing my budget and legislative priorities for the upcoming year that will ensure we remain a standard bearer for opportunity, security and freedom,” said Lee. “I believe our state’s best days are ahead, and together with the General Assembly, we will continue working to make life better for all Tennesseans.”

Lee expects to highlight the state's focus on economic development. In his recently concluded Inaugural Address, he said:

"Thanks to some of the largest economic development projects in the nation, tens of thousands of Tennesseans already have new opportunities to provide a better living for their family.

The largest of them – Ford Motor Company – is happening in rural West Tennessee, at a site that’s been longing for prosperity for 20 years.

And although Rural America has been in decline for decades, Rural Tennessee is proving to be the exception, thanks to historic investments in vocational, technical and agricultural education that are shaping Tennessee’s future workforce."