Tennessee Physicians Speak Out on Cuts to HIV Prevention Funding

Doctors' group calls on Gov. Lee to restore funding for critical medical treatment

A group of Tennessee physicians affiliated with the healthcare advocacy group Protect My Care is calling on Gov. Bill Lee to reverse a decision to cut funding for HIV prevention programs.

Dr. Amy Gordon Bono, a primary care physician practicing in Middle Tennessee, said:

“For years, community-based organizations in Davidson County, like Nashville Cares and Neighborhood Health, have provided vital, life-saving HIV testing and treatment services in the very communities where the most vulnerable populations live."

Dr. Bono added that the state should be making more investments in public health:

“Our state needs to make greater investments in public health, especially after the last three years. At this moment, when we need to expand healthcare access, Gov Bill Lee's administration is now taking away resources for HIV prevention, testing, and treatment. This is a harmful pattern of behavior demonstrated by our state's leaders — they choose to defund, limit, and criminalize needed healthcare in our state at the expense of us all."

Dr. Sara Cross, a board-certified infectious disease physician practicing in Memphis, shares Dr. Bono’s concerns.

“According to the latest CDC data, the highest rates of new HIV diagnoses were in the South. Of the more than 30,000 new HIV diagnoses in the United States, 51% were in the South. Here in Memphis, we have historically experienced one of the highest transmission rates in the country. Because of these community-based programs, which Governor Lee now wants to defund, our transmission rates have dropped year over year since 2018. It’s still too high, but we are making progress."