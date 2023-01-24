Tennessee Touts Accelerated Teacher Certification Program

"Grow Your Own" initiative sees more than 200 applicants as program launches

The Tennessee Department of Education is touting an initiative it calls a national model as a way to address the ongoing teacher shortage.

Specifically, the state's education department is highlighting a program dubbed "Grow Your Own" which is designed to allow local school districts to create teacher certification programs for degreed individuals.

The plan is to allow local residents with college degrees to serve as apprentice teachers and take college courses to complete a teacher certification. Those teachers, then, would teach in the district in which they achieved certification.

“Educators statewide work hard to advance students’ academic outcomes and ensure future readiness, inspiring their growth and achievement every day,” said Commissioner of Education Penny Schwinn. “Continuing to add Teacher Apprenticeship models across the state helps us continue to strengthen and sustain the state’s educator pipeline through expansions of these trusted programs for educators.” 

The department says education leaders across the state are applauding the program.

"The GYO Program will positively impact the apprentices who participate as well as our district partners,” said Dr. Nichelle Robinson, Director of Teacher Education and Clinical Practice, University of Memphis. “Each cohort of apprentices will build bonds with each other and our UofM College of Education faculty as they receive the supports needed to become teachers who will positively impact student learning. We will see the teacher pipeline grow over time as apprentices return to their community as highly effective classroom teachers familiar with their districts and the students those districts serve."

Photo byElement5 DigitalonUnsplash

