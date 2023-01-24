TN Workers' Compensation Rates Continue to Decline

Declining rates help increase business profits, provide more money for workers

The Tennessee Department of Commerce and Insurance recently announced a decrease in workers' compensation insurance rates - the 10th consecutive year these rates have decreased.

“The continued insurance premium decrease benefits Tennessee’s business climate while keeping our economy strong,” said Governor Bill Lee. “By lowering premiums, business owners have the opportunity to re-invest in their company and better serve their employees, and I thank the Department of Commerce and Insurance for its work to serve Tennesseans.”

As of December, 2022, the loss cost decrease was set at 10.2%, marking 10 years in a row that the loss cost rate has decreased.

Since Tennessee’s workers’ compensation system reforms began in 2014, Tennessee employers have seen substantial savings with these loss cost reductions. Tennessee employers have also reported fewer significant workplace injuries, which have contributed to the reduction in loss costs.

Tennessee's Insurance Commissioner says the decrease in both rates and workplace injuries makes Tennessee an attractive place to do business.

“Tennessee’s workforce will benefit from these loss cost reductions because they are the result of decreases in lost-time claim frequency and more stable claims costs,” said Commissioner Lawrence.

Workers' compensation insurance reform began under previous Gov. Bill Haslam and the reduction in rates has been a constant since that reform began. This means that not only do businesses reduce costs, but incentives are in place to reduce workplace injury. That is, both business and workers benefit from the reform program implementation.