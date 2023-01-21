Gov. Lee Outlines Priorities in Second Inaugural Address

Growing jobs, fiscal stewardship highlight Lee's "America at its Best" agenda

Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee, re-elected to a second term in November, was officially inaugurated in ceremonies in Nashville today.

During the inauguration, Lee addressed the citizens of the state and outlined his second term priorities.

Continuing to focus on a theme that has guided him in recent years, Lee told the audience that Tennessee represents "America at its best."

Lee noted that his policy focus in his first term has led to the state's strong position as he starts his second.

Specifically, Lee said:

“Although rural America has been in decline for decades, rural Tennessee is proving to be the exception, thanks to historic investments in vocational, technical and agricultural education that are shaping Tennessee’s future workforce,” Lee said.

Lee suggested that his focus on fiscal stewardship has allowed the state to succeed even in challenging economic times nationally.

"Our state’s finances have been stewarded in such a way that affords us the lowest tax rate per capita in the nation, the lowest debt rate per capita in the nation, and the fastest growing economy of all 50 states.”

Lee pointed to Ford's investment in West Tennessee with the development of Blue Oval City as just one example of the bright economic future for the state.

Lee credited the state's recent governors - particularly Democrat Phil Bredesen and Republic Bill Haslam - for guiding the state to its current position of strength.

"We are reaping the benefits today, and I want to say thank you, on behalf of the people of Tennessee, for operating in a responsible fiscal way that has created a balance sheet in this state that is the envy of America."