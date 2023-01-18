Davidson County to Get New Circuit Court Judge

Gov. Lee appoints Stanley Kweller to 20th Circuit judicial seat

Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee has appointed Stanley Kweller to the 20th Circuit Court - a circuit with jurisdiction over Davidson County. The appointment is the result of the seat vacated by the death of Judge Phil Smith.

The appointment is effective immediately.

Lee explained his reasoning behind naming Kweller to the bench.

“Stan is a highly qualified attorney, and I value the significant experience he will bring to the 20th Judicial District,” said Lee. “I am confident he will serve Tennesseans with integrity and appreciate his leadership.”

Kweller formerly served as an attorney at Watkins & McNeilly, PLLC. Kweller brings 45 years of legal background to his respective role, including decades of family practice experience and nine years as an Assistant District Attorney General for the 2nd Judicial District. Kweller earned his bachelor’s and master’s degrees at Emory University and J.D. at the University of Tennessee College of Law.

The 20th Circuit Court is Nashville's court that hears a range of legal issues.

The Tennessee Judicial Commission began accepting applications for the position in September of 2022, following Smith's passing.

Attorneys wishing to receive a circuit court appointment must be at least 30 years of age and have been Tennessee residents for at least five years preceding their appointment.

Circuit judges are subject to election, working on an eight-year cycle. Kweller will fill the remainder of Smith's term before standing before voters. His diverse experience gives him key insight into the issues facing a circuit judge.