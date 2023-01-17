TN Gov. Lee Announces Inaugural Events

Advocate Andy

Ready for second term, Tennessee Governor plans celebratory events

Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee, re-elected with a solid margin in the 2022 elections, has announced a series of events to celebrate his victory. The announcement comes as the Tennessee General Assembly begins its 2023 session. During this session, the legislature will take up key issues that are a part of Lee's overall agenda for the state.

Lee announced a series of events pertaining to his celebration.

Lee also commented on his excitement around a second term as Tennessee's governor.

“Tennessee is leading the nation as a guiding light for opportunity, security and freedom,” said Lee. “Maria and I invite Tennesseans to join us as we reflect on the tremendous success Tennessee has seen over the past four years and celebrate as we move forward in anticipation of our state’s continued prosperity.”

The inauguration is just days away. In fact, Gov. Lee will take the oath of office for his second term at the inauguration ceremony on January 21 at 11:00 a.m. CT on Legislative Plaza in Nashville. The oath will be administered by Tennessee Supreme Court Chief Justice Roger Page. The event is a joint convention of the 113th General Assembly.

The following events are noted to commemorate the inauguration:

Inaugural Worship Service, 8:30 a.m. CT - Ryman Auditorium, 116 5th Avenue North

·       Inaugural Ceremony, 11:00 a.m. CT - Legislative Plaza, Union & 6th Avenue

·       First Couple’s Inaugural Dinner, 6:30 p.m. CT - Grand Hyatt Hotel Grand Hall, 1000 Broadway, ticketed event

·       Inaugural Ball, 8:00 p.m. CT - The Fisher Center, 2020 Belmont Boulevard, ticketed event

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OynpS_0kHiCY7800
Photo byBrandon HooperonUnsplash

Andy Spears is a middle Tennessee writer and policy advocate. He reports on news around public policy issues - education, health care, consumer protection, and more.

