Christian Group Calls for Medicaid Expansion as Part of "Moral Agenda" for Tennessee

Southern Christian Coalition calls on General Assembly to take action on healthcare in this session

Pastors affiliated with the Southern Christian Coalition are calling on the Tennessee General Assembly to expand the state's Medicaid program as part of what the group is calling a "moral agenda" for Tennessee.

The group issued the call at the conclusion of the legislature's first week of legislative activity.

Rev. Matt Steinhauer, a retired pastor in the Evangelical Lutheran Church of America, issued a statement on behalf of the group.

"Expanding Medicaid in Tennessee would provide coverage not only for those needing medical treatment for both accidents and illnesses including ongoing treatments for diabetes, cancer, and heart disease, but also to those seeking treatment for minor illnesses that left untreated could lead to serious health consequences," Steinhauer said. "Medicaid Expansion would also eliminate the need for so many to use the Emergency Room for Primary Care, which would positively impact hospitals and care providers in addition to those receiving the care. The funds needed to expand Medicaid are tax dollars that we have already sent to Washington DC and that would be returned to us. Instead, Tennesseans now suffer the consequences of the lack of affordable healthcare while other states are receiving the tax dollars meant to return to us as Medicaid Expansion. Our hardhearted and shortsighted legislators and governor have rejected not only lifesaving healthcare for hundreds of thousands of Tennesseans but have also rejected the economic benefit of the equivalent of thirty-two Volkswagen plants since 2015, all for political reasons that as a pastor I cannot understand or begin to support."

Steinhauer added that lawmakers who claim a Christian faith should heed the call of Jesus to care for the "least of these."

"Ensuring that every Tennessean, no matter the color of their skin, how much money they make, or where they live in the state, has access to affordable quality healthcare is a moral imperative for our elected leaders, most of whom publicly claim that the Christian faith influences their political motives."