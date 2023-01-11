Christian Advocacy Group Endorses "People's Agenda" for Tennessee

Southern Christian Coalition backs agenda advanced by Tennessee People's Party

As the Tennessee General Assembly returned to session this week, pastors affiliated with the Southern Christian Coalition announced their support for the "People's Agenda" advanced by a newly formed political group known as the Tennessee People's Party.

The Southern Christian Coalition had previously called on the legislature to adopt a "moral agenda" in this year's legislative session. Now, they say the People's Agenda fulfills those goals.

Speaking on behalf of the group, Rev. Dr. Kevin Riggs of Franklin Community Church, said:

"As a Christian pastor, I find a simple definition of morality in the words of Jesus, 'So in everything, do to others what you would have them do to you,' (Matthew 7:12). In my faith tradition we call these words The Golden Rule. We believe these words are the backbone of all morality and should be the backbone of all legislation. The powerful truth behind these words is found in every world religion.

"What would a moral agenda look like? First and foremost, a moral agenda would govern all people across our State, not just a selected few. Furthermore, a moral agenda is a people first agenda, not a positioning yourself first agenda so you remain in power. A moral agenda protects those on the margins of our society, instead of passing laws that harm them and push them farther into the margins. In the same way a chain is only as strong as its weakest link, so democracy is only as strong as its most silent voices. In other words, when we silent marginalized voices, we squelch democracy. The writer of Proverbs exhorts us, saying, “Speak up for those who cannot speak for themselves, for the rights of all who are destitute. Speak up and judge fairly; defend the rights of the poor and needy” (Proverbs 31:8-9). A moral agenda sets out to do just that."

Riggs and the Southern Christian Coalition listed the specifics of what they consider a moral agenda - one that aligns with the People's Agenda:

"Expanding Medicaid and resourcing rural hospitals so they remain open, ensuring emergency healthcare to those in the farthest corners of of our State, acknowledging that reproductive rights are between a woman, her faith leader, and her doctor, housing those experiencing homelessness instead of criminalizing them, resourcing public schools and increasing teacher pay instead of financing private schools through vouchers or pseudo-private schools, protecting children in state custody, providing them a bedroom to sleep in, instead of an office couch, taking children’s accusations of abuse seriously, rejecting discriminatory and oppressive bills against LGBTQ communities and instead fighting for racial equality and against white Christian Nationalism, and changing our State Constitution to get rid of the death penalty once and for all."

Photo by Brandon Jean on Unsplash



