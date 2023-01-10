Tennessee Physicians Call for Medicaid Expansion, Protection of Reproductive Rights

Physician advocates call on General Assembly to prioritize healthcare issues

As the Tennessee General Assembly returned to Nashville to start their 2023 session today, physicians affiliated with the healthcare advocacy group Protect My Care called on lawmakers to prioritize key health policy issues. Two issues the group singled out for focus were expanding the state's Medicaid program and taking steps to protect reproductive health.

Dr. Amy Gordon Bono, a primary care physician practicing in Mt. Juliet, explained why she and other physicians are asking the state to expand its Medicaid program.

"When we expand Medicaid," said Dr. Bono, "we give our Tennessee mothers the opportunity for healthier pregnancies—even before they are pregnant. By expanding Medicaid, we give our families better healthcare access and brighter futures. When we do not commit to expanding Medicaid, we do commit more of our citizens to medical bankruptcy, and we set our rural communities up for healthcare system failure."

Dr. Katrina Green, an emergency physician practicing in Nashville, said the state's ban on abortion is already harming patients and called for a renewed focus on protecting reproductive healthcare.

Green said, "Because of the abortion ban, women have waited hours for treatment of ectopic pregnancies so hospitals could consult with lawyers, trying to ensure their doctors were protected from criminal liability before treating a potentially fatal condition. Women are being sent hours away to neighboring states for life-saving abortions when their lives have been put at risk by their pregnancies."

The group said it will continue sharing these concerns with lawmakers in coming days as the legislature ramps up its activities.