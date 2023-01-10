Sumner Democrats Announce 2023 Events

Activities include a monthly potluck and party reorganization - plus, beer!

The Sumner County Democratic Party (SCDP) has announced a slate of upcoming events and noted the public is welcome to attend in order to find out more about the local Democratic party and its activities and platform.

In an email to supporters, the SCDP announced it is resuming its monthly potluck dinner. The next potluck will be held on Thursday, January 12th at 6 PM at the party's headquarters at 333 W Main Street, Suite F, in Gallatin. The event will feature a guest speaker. Attendees are asked to bring a dish to share.

The group also announced its monthly Pints with Progressives event - a chance to grab a beer and talk politics. This month's event will be held on January 19th at 6 PM at Fairvue Pizza and Pub in Gallatin. It is billed a chance to talk progressive issues over pizza and drinks.

Finally, the group announced it will be holding its biennial party organization meeting on April 1st. This is a state-mandated event that results in the election of leaders to take the party forward in the coming two years. Positions include the County Party Chair and other officers who will help guide the local party into the 2024 election cycle.

2024 features a race for the U.S. Senate - the seat currently held by Sen. Marsha Blackburn. Historically, county parties play a role in helping the state party select a nominee. 2024 is also a presidential election year, and it is anticipated that President Joe Biden will be leading the Democratic ticket.