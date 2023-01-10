Advocacy Group Calls for Repeal of State's Abortion Ban

Southern Christian Coalition calls on General Assembly to support reproductive rights, protect women

As the Tennessee General Assembly returned to session today, pastors affiliated with the Southern Christian Coalition encouraged the legislature to repeal the state's ban on all abortions. The group noted that the issue was one of safety and health for expectant mothers.

On behalf of the group, Rev. Brandon Berg, pastor of Norris and Sinking Springs Methodist Churches near Knoxville, said:

"Tennesseans come from a beautiful spectrum of backgrounds: dialects, education, gender, profession; but we each treasure our right to decide when to start a family, and what that will look like. That, of course, has to include medical decisions we each make in consultation with our doctor, faith leader, and family. But Tennessee's Supermajority Legislature disagrees. They have passed and defend a law that, even in situations of rape, incest, or threat to the life of the mother, makes terminating a pregnancy illegal without exception, and women are finding their lives at risk in Tennessee. Governor Lee and this Supermajority Legislature have criminalized doctors and removed options from women, but at the same time they are trying to restrict access to preventative measures like contraception and sex education. They are deepening the problem by eliminating policies that support women and children. As a pastor and Christian, I believe that just like Jesus tells us in the Parable of the Good Samaritan, Christians are called to care for people who may be different from us in experience, faith background, social standing, and ideology, and not put God’s children’s lives at risk for the sake of a political agenda."