Sumner School Board to Consider Removing Book from Libraries

Advocate Andy

Study session will include review of book facing a challenge, fate of "Ways to Make Sunshine" in board's hands

The Sumner County School Board will meet in a study session on Tuesday, January 10th at 6PM. The meeting will include a discussion of whether or not the book "Ways to Make Sunshine" should be removed from the school system's libraries.

The review process comes as a result of a challenge to the book subject to Tennessee's new law allowing members of the community to suggest to the School Board that a book currently circulating in the school system's libraries violates "community standards."

After receiving a challenge to the book "Ways to Make Sunshine," the board referred the book to a review committee.

That committee has recommended keeping the book in the system's school libraries.

State law requires a public hearing on the text, with citizens for and against keeping the book allowed to comment. This will follow a hearing of the review committee's report on the contents of the book.

The board will then vote on whether to heed the committee's recommendation - in this case, keeping the book in school libraries - or to decide to remove the book from schools.

During the challenge process, the book cannot be accessed by students in Sumner County Schools.

In a previous hearing on a book challenge, the Sumner County School Board voted to uphold the review committee's recommendation and allow a book to remain on library shelves.

Local advocacy group Sumner For Good has called on residents to encourage the school board to keep the challenged book in this case.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GlHwT_0k8dIX2600
Photo byTom HermansonUnsplash

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Book Banning# Sumner County# Sumner County Schools# Sumner County School Board# Book Banning in Tennessee

Comments / 6

Published by

Andy Spears is a middle Tennessee writer and policy advocate. He reports on news around public policy issues - education, health care, consumer protection, and more.

Nashville, TN
4K followers

More from Advocate Andy

Consumer Group Applauds Action to Protect Buyers

Public Citizen celebrates regulator action to investigate "form contracts" Consumer advocacy group Public Citizen today applauded a recent effort by the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) to investigate non-negotiable "form contracts" which consumers often sign at the point of sale.

Read full story
Tennessee State

Advocacy Group Calls for "Common Sense" Gun Legislation

Southern Christian Coalition calls on General Assembly to take action on gun control. A group of Tennessee pastors affiliated with the Southern Christian Coalition today issued a call for the Tennessee General Assembly to take action to curb gun violence.

Read full story

Debt Collector for Discover and Citibank Ordered to Stop "Junk Lawsuits"

Consumer bureau takes action against debt collection law firm, orders them to stop abuse, pay a fine. A top debt collection law firm for consumer finance providers such as Discover and Citibank is facing an enforcement action from the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB).

Read full story
Illinois State

Illinois Consumer Advocates Lament Pawn Broker Loan Rates

Legislature fails to support effort to cap loan rates that now exceed 240%. A coalition of consumer advocacy groups expressed dismay today as legislative efforts to cap pawn broker loan rates at 36% were stymied by the efforts of industry lobbyists.

Read full story

Consumer Bureau Seeks to Protect Buyers in Form Contracts

Federal regulator proposes new rules to limit form contracts, protect consumer rights. The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) is proposing a new rule that would protect consumers who sign non-negotiable form contracts. These types of contracts are typically presented at the point of sale and include "fine print" language that cannot be negotiated. Often, this language limits a consumer's right to seek redress for nonperformance of the contract or for product failure.

Read full story
Tennessee State

Christian Advocacy Group Endorses "People's Agenda" for Tennessee

Southern Christian Coalition backs agenda advanced by Tennessee People's Party. As the Tennessee General Assembly returned to session this week, pastors affiliated with the Southern Christian Coalition announced their support for the "People's Agenda" advanced by a newly formed political group known as the Tennessee People's Party.

Read full story
11 comments
Tennessee State

Tennessee Physicians Call for Medicaid Expansion, Protection of Reproductive Rights

Physician advocates call on General Assembly to prioritize healthcare issues. As the Tennessee General Assembly returned to Nashville to start their 2023 session today, physicians affiliated with the healthcare advocacy group Protect My Care called on lawmakers to prioritize key health policy issues. Two issues the group singled out for focus were expanding the state's Medicaid program and taking steps to protect reproductive health.

Read full story
1 comments
Sumner County, TN

Sumner Democrats Announce 2023 Events

Activities include a monthly potluck and party reorganization - plus, beer!. The Sumner County Democratic Party (SCDP) has announced a slate of upcoming events and noted the public is welcome to attend in order to find out more about the local Democratic party and its activities and platform.

Read full story
Tennessee State

Advocacy Group Calls for Repeal of State's Abortion Ban

Southern Christian Coalition calls on General Assembly to support reproductive rights, protect women. As the Tennessee General Assembly returned to session today, pastors affiliated with the Southern Christian Coalition encouraged the legislature to repeal the state's ban on all abortions. The group noted that the issue was one of safety and health for expectant mothers.

Read full story
8 comments
Tennessee State

Tennessee Pastors Call for "Moral Agenda" in 2023 Legislative Session

Southern Christian Coalition calls on Tennessee General Assembly to lead with a focus on inclusiveness, tolerance. A group of Tennessee pastors affiliated with the Southern Christian Coalition called on the Tennessee General Assembly to adopt a moral agenda as they return to Nashville to begin conducting business this week.

Read full story
142 comments
Nashville, TN

New Political Movement Set to Unveil Platform in Nashville

Tennessee People's Party plans to use General Assembly Opening to launch agenda. A group referring to itself as the Tennessee People's Party is planning a demonstration at the Tennessee State Capitol on January 10th, 2023 - the same day as the opening of this year's legislative session.

Read full story
14 comments

Crytpocurrency Lending Founder Sued by NY Attorney General

Celsius defrauded investors, according to Attorney General's complaint. A co-founder of the cryptocurrency lending platform known as Celsius is being sued by the Attorney General of New York for allegedly defrauding investors.

Read full story
1 comments
Nashville, TN

Community Achieves Program Distributes $1.9 Million to Metro Schools

Program connecting schools with community partners is now active in 58 MNPS schools. Metro Nashville Public Schools (MNPS) announced that as of the 10th anniversary of the Community Achieves program, 58 metro schools now have community partners.

Read full story
Tennessee State

Gov. Lee Unveils Transportation Plan, Includes Pay Lanes to Ease Congestion

Public-private partnership would raise funds for road projects by allowing drivers to pay for "choice lanes" Gov. Bill Lee this week unveiled a new statewide transportation plan designed to ease congestion on highways across Tennessee as the state continues to experience rapid growth in both urban and rural areas.

Read full story
19 comments
Tennessee State

Lee Names Arizona Official as New Commissioner of Corrections

Move comes amid report on failures of state's lethal injection protocol. On the heels of a report detailing the failures of the state's lethal injection protocol, Gov. Bill Lee has named a new Commissioner for the Tennessee Department of Corrections.

Read full story
2 comments
Nashville, TN

Issue Activists Planning January 10th Rally at State Capitol

Groups representing health care, education, economic justice and more to hold rally as 2023 legislative session opens. A coalition of advocacy groups representing a range of policy interests is planning to rally at the Tennessee State Capitol on January 10th as lawmakers return to Nashville to do business.

Read full story
4 comments
New York City, NY

Credit Acceptance Faces Lawsuit Over "Nightmare" Auto Loan Practices

Complaint alleges hidden loan costs, aggressive debt collection. The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) and the New York Attorney General's Office today announced the filing of a lawsuit against auto lender Credit Acceptance for the company's practices that allegedly created financial distress, car repossession, and debt collection actions for borrowers. The complaint seeks relief for impacted consumers as well as a civil money penalty to discourage Credit Acceptance from engaging in these practices in the future.

Read full story
35 comments
Chicago, IL

Chicago Activists Unite to Oppose Pawn Broker Loans

Coalition highlights injustice of 243% interest rate on loans from pawn brokers. A coalition of leaders from various advocacy groups came together today to express support for legislative efforts to cap pawn broker loans at 36% interest rates - instead of the 243% currently charged as a result of a loophole in the Predatory Loan Prevention Act.

Read full story
2 comments
Tennessee State

Tennessee Reports Nearly $750 Million in Excess Revenue Collection

Most recent monthly revenue report shows state on track to collect $1.5 billion more than budgeted. The Tennessee Department of Finance and Administration released its latest monthly revenue report, and the numbers show the state continuing to collect significantly more revenue than economic forecasters and budgeters anticipated.

Read full story
7 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy