Lee Names Arizona Official as New Commissioner of Corrections

Move comes amid report on failures of state's lethal injection protocol

On the heels of a report detailing the failures of the state's lethal injection protocol, Gov. Bill Lee has named a new Commissioner for the Tennessee Department of Corrections.

Lee announced he has chosen Frank Strada, currently Deputy Director of the Arizona Department of Corrections, to take over as Tennessee's Corrections Commissioner.

In announcing the appointment, Lee pointed to Strada's experience in both law enforcement and corrections as reasons he was named to the post.

“Frank’s extensive corrections management and law enforcement experience make him well-suited to lead the Department of Correction, and I am confident he will serve Tennessee with integrity,' Lee said.

Strada currently serves as the Deputy Director for the Arizona Department of Corrections, where he oversees prison operations, inmate programs, public affairs, facilities management and financial services. Strada brings 34 years of corrections management and law enforcement experience to TDOC, including nearly 30 years with the Federal Bureau of Prisons (BOP). Strada provided leadership and policy direction to staff at 121 correctional institutions during his tenure with the BOP and served as a key advisor to the bureau’s director. Strada is a United States Air Force veteran.

The appointment of new leadership at the Tennessee Department of Corrections is among the changes Lee indicated he plans to make in the wake of the recent report on the administration of lethal injection.

The full list of changes Lee is proposing includes:

  1. Make staffing changes at the department’s leadership level.
  2. Hire and onboard a permanent TDOC commissioner in January 2023.
  3. New department leadership will revise the state’s lethal injection protocol, in consultation with the Governor’s office and the Tennessee Attorney General’s office.
  4. New department leadership will review all training associated with the revised protocol and make appropriate operational updates.

Photo byTim HüfneronUnsplash

