Tennessee Reports Nearly $750 Million in Excess Revenue Collection

Most recent monthly revenue report shows state on track to collect $1.5 billion more than budgeted

The Tennessee Department of Finance and Administration released its latest monthly revenue report, and the numbers show the state continuing to collect significantly more revenue than economic forecasters and budgeters anticipated.

For the month of November, revenues were $156 million more than the state's budgeted estimate. For the current fiscal year, the overcollection stands at $742 million.

Commissioner of Finance and Administration Jim Bryson said that while the numbers so far are encouraging, he is urging caution as the General Assembly returns to session this month.

“While we are well ahead of our year-to-date budgeted estimates, we will continue to monitor economic activity and revenue trends to ensure fiscal stability," Bryson said.

Bryson offered further detail to explain the reason he's urging caution:

“Growth from sales and use taxes, reflecting October consumer spending, remains strong, but weakness in franchise and excise taxes, privilege taxes and motor vehicle registrations restrained this month’s growth. November is the month when corporate tax filers who have requested an extension reconcile their books relative to their actual tax obligation and in some cases, request a refund," the Commissioner said.

Overall revenue growth is nearly 7 percent higher than November 2021.

Sales taxes make up the biggest portion of revenue, and growth there is significant.

Specifically, the November growth rate was 10.05 percent, with sales tax collections $126 million above estimates. Year-to-date revenues are $479.7 million higher than estimated, and the growth rate is 10.54 percent.