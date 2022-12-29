Williamson Educators Nominated for National Honor

Advocate Andy

Three Williamson County music teachers have earned nominations for Manilow Award

A trio of high school music teachers from Williamson County have earned nominations for the Manilow Award, sponsored by the Manilow Music Project which was created by singer-songwriter Barry Manilow.

Centennial High's Johnathan Vest, Franklin High's Michael Holland and Nolensville High's Benjamin Easley are among the top 10 finalists in Nashville. 

The top finalist will receive a $5,000 cash prize and a $5,000 Manilow Bucks credit to purchase instruments for the classroom.

The nominated teachers expressed gratitude for the honor and opportunity to earn funding for their music classrooms.

"I am honored to be nominated for the Manilow Music Teacher Award among such esteemed colleagues," said Vest. "I remember listening to my parents' Manilow records when I was a kid, and it's really special to be recognized by his foundation."

"l am honored to be nominated for this award," said Easley. "I grew up with music educator parents who were total 'Fanilows.' Since our small beginnings as a new band program, we have experienced 450 percent growth. Our student musicians have represented WCS and the NHS community with performances at Nissan Stadium, Good Morning America, Dove Awards, ABC World News Tonight and more. We are grateful to be considered for this unique opportunity for financial support and recognition."

"It's exciting to be included in such a fantastic slate of music teachers," said Holland. "I grew up listening to Barry Manilow's music with my parents. The Manilow Music Project has impacted music programs across the nation, and it is humbling to have an opportunity to join them and purchase much-needed instruments for the Franklin Band using 'Manilow Bucks.'"

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2C9lCk_0jy1IYwi00
Photo byWes HicksonUnsplash

# Music Education# Williamson County Schools# Barry Manilow# Tennessee Teachers# Williamson County Teachers

Comments / 0

Published by

Andy Spears is a middle Tennessee writer and policy advocate. He reports on news around public policy issues - education, health care, consumer protection, and more.

Nashville, TN
