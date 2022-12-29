Sumner Sheriff's Office Announces Hiring Plans for 2023

Testing for positions in the Sheriff's Office will begin in early January

The Sumner County Sheriff's Office has announced plans to hire for entry level positions in early 2023. The first step in the application process is completing the testing for the desired position.

The two entry level positions being hired early next year are Correctional Officers and Deputy Sheriffs (road deputies).

Correctional Officers have starting pay of $42,750 while Deputy Sheriffs have starting pay of $49,820. Both roles carry a full range of benefits.

In order to complete the appropriate test, interested applicants must first complete the application, available here.

More information on qualifications and responsibilities for these and other roles within the Sheriff's Department may be obtained by contacting Ja'Net Geche at 615-452-2616, ext. 1841.

All applications must be turned in by 4:00 PM on January 5th.

The exams will be held at Gallatin High School at 8:30 AM on January 7th. Those applying for the Correctional Officer role should plan to spend several hours at the testing site. All applicants receiving a score of 70 or above will be moved on to the next level of the application and hiring process.

Sumner County's current Sheriff is Sonny Weatherford, a career law enforcement officer with 36 years of experience.

Weatherford said the opportunity to work for the Sheriff's Department is an exciting one because, "The primary goal of the Sumner County Sheriff's Office is to serve and protect our community while staying directly involved with the citizens we serve."