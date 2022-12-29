Gov. Lee Takes Action in Wake of Report on State's Lethal Injection Protocol

Third-party report found state failed to follow established procedures

Gov. Bill Lee this week announced he is taking action to ensure the Tennessee Department of Corrections (TDOC) follows proper protocol when administering lethal injection.

The announcement comes after a third-party investigation found that TDOC failed to follow established protocol on multiple occasions. The review of the state's lethal injection practices came after a failure to adhere to protocol was discovered which raised questions about past administrations of lethal injection.

On May 2, 2022, Tennessee retained former U.S. Attorney Ed Stanton to conduct an independent review and recommend corrective actions, following an oversight in adhering to the TDOC lethal injection protocol.

As a result of the report's findings, Lee has directed TDOC to take action to correct its practices.

“I have thoroughly reviewed the findings in the independent investigator’s report and am directing several actions to ensure the Tennessee Department of Correction adheres to proper protocol,” said Gov. Lee. “We are proactively sharing both the third-party report and my administration’s next steps to ensure continued transparency for the people of Tennessee.”

Lee's changes include:

Make staffing changes at the department’s leadership level. Hire and onboard a permanent TDOC commissioner in January 2023. New department leadership will revise the state’s lethal injection protocol, in consultation with the Governor’s office and the Tennessee Attorney General’s office. New department leadership will review all training associated with the revised protocol and make appropriate operational updates.

During the review process, Lee had granted a reprieve for five executions scheduled for 2022. Now that the review has been completed, the Tennessee Supreme Court will set new execution dates.