Dollar General Makes $100,000 Donation to Sumner County Schools

Funds will provide reading resources at two Sumner elementary schools

Goodlettsville-based Dollar General Corporation made a pair of $50,000 donations to two elementary schools in Sumner County to support reading and literacy programs. The donations were awarded to Benny Bills Elementary School in Gallatin and J.W. Wiseman Elementary School in Portland.

“It was an absolute honor to spend time reading to Benny Bills Elementary students and to surprise the school with a Reading Revolution donation,” said Steve Sunderland, Dollar General's Vice President of Store Operations. “Dollar General remains committed to being a good neighbor in our hometown communities through our mission of Serving Others, providing increased access to affordable essentials and charitable donations that support literacy and education. We hope these funds will make a positive and lasting impact on the Benny Bills school community.”

The donations come from Dollar General's Reading Revolution program. That program, started in 2013, has provided $4.2 million to 116 schools since its inception.

District leaders said the funds will have an immediate and long-term impact on reading efforts in Sumner County.

“We are thankful for the support we received from Dollar General. This donation will make a significant impact on our ability to equip our students with the skills and knowledge our children need to be successful,” Sumner County Schools Director Dr. Del Phillips said. “Great teachers, parents and community partners lay the foundation for success. We are grateful for the generosity and vision of Dollar General.”

The funds may be used to provide not only books, but also supporting materials including technology in order to promote early literacy.