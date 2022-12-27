Wilson County Sheriff Joins Gov. Lee in Opposing Biden's Immigration Policy

Sheriff Robert Bryan announces opposition to ICE policy, pledges to take steps to keep Wilson County safe

In response to remarks made by Gov. Bill Lee opposing a policy adopted by the Biden Administration that would allow undocumented immigrants to travel to and through Tennessee in order to visit family while awaiting judicial action, Wilson County Sheriff Robert Bryan voiced support for Lee and suggested his office would be taking steps to protect Wilson County citizens.

Bryan noted that illegal immigration is a "crisis" and said its impact extends to middle Tennessee and beyond.

"The crisis at our country’s southern border has created a danger to our local community through drug trafficking, such as Fentanyl, which is affecting families every single day either by addiction or overdose," said Bryan. "As your elected Sheriff, I fully support Governor Bill Lee’s recent statements opposing the federal government’s plan to send undocumented and unknown illegals to Tennessee."

Bryan explained that the policy could create increased challenges for Wilson County law enforcement.

"The federal government’s plan is to bus single adult detainees from the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) facilities to the State of Tennessee," said Bryan. "This move will feed into the ongoing problem we are currently dealing with by potentially increasing the drug trade that is already occurring. Middle Tennessee will be an area of concern, especially Wilson County, as we border Nashville and contain a number of major roadways through our area.

Bryan said he opposes the ICE plan and will be taking steps to protect the safety of Wilson County residents.

"As your Sheriff and President of the Tennessee Sheriffs' Association, I will stand up for what is right; and that is protecting the safety and welfare of every citizen."