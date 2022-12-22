Money Transfer Service Servicio Uniteller Ordered to Pay $700,000 Penalty for Harms to Customers

Company failed to grant refunds, violated money transfer laws

The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) has ordered money transfer service Servicio Uniteller to pay a $700,000 fine and issue refunds totaling more than $30,000 as a result of the company failing to grant legally required refunds to customers.

“Consumers paid fees to Servicio UniTeller when they sent money to their families overseas, but when the money did not arrive on time, Servicio UniTeller failed to provide appropriate refunds,” said CFPB Director Rohit Chopra. “The CFPB and state regulators are carefully watching remittance providers to ensure they follow the law.”

The specific harms found by the CFPB in its investigation of Servicio Uniteller include that the company:

Failed to provide refunds required by law: In thousands of transactions, Servicio UniTeller did not refund fees when a sender properly submitted an error notice, substantiated by Servicio UniTeller, that the recipient of the remittance transfer was unable to access the funds by the promised date.

In thousands of transactions, Servicio UniTeller did not refund fees when a sender properly submitted an error notice, substantiated by Servicio UniTeller, that the recipient of the remittance transfer was unable to access the funds by the promised date. Provided inaccurate disclosure information to customers: Servicio UniTeller neither accurately informed senders of their cancellation rights nor accurately disclosed the date funds would be available. It also inaccurately described key terms of the remittance transfer. Additionally, the company’s disclosures did not meet minimum font size requirements.

In addition to issuing $30,000 in refunds to consumers and paying a $700,000 fine, Servicio Uniteller is required by the order to development written policies for refunds and to take action to come into compliance with the Electronic Funds Transfer Act.

The CFPB will both review the new policy and monitor Servicio Uniteller for compliance.

For more consumer finance news, check out my newsletter!