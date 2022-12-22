Chicago Religious Leaders Condemn Predatory Holiday Loans

Group calls for rate cap on pawn broker loans to protect consumers

In the midst of the holiday shopping season, political and religious leaders in Chicago joined together to lament the widespread use of triple-digit interest rate loans to finance holiday spending. The group called such rates predatory and called on policymakers to enact a rate cap on pawn broker loans.

“Extravagant gifts are not necessary to enjoy the spirit of the holidays, and predatory lenders that charge triple-digit interest rates are a direct affront to Christian principles,” said Father Larry Dowling of the Archdiocese of Chicago. “The state needs to finish the work it started to protect consumers and close the pawnbroker loophole.”

The advocates noted that while most loans in Illinois are subject to an interest rate cap of 36%, pawn brokers are allowed to charge more than 240% interest.

“The exorbitant interest rates charged by pawnbrokers are unjust and exploit financially vulnerable Chicagoans who may have no other option to make ends meet,” said Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot. “As Mayor, I’ve made it a priority to crack down on unjust business practices like these as well as to reform the City of Chicago’s fine and fee practices with assistance programs like Clear Path Relief for vehicle tickets, Utility Billing Relief for water and sewer bills, and more. I urge leaders in Springfield to implement this interest rate cap for pawnbrokers as another step toward lessening the economic hardships facing our residents.”

Some also pointed to the availability of low-cost alternatives to predatory lenders.

“Regardless of the time of year, trying to make a profit off of someone else’s hardship goes against central tenets of the Jewish faith,” said Leah Greenblum, founder and executive director of Jewish Free Loan Chicago (JFLC), which makes zero interest loans to families in need.