Tennessee Pastors Respond to Gov. Lee's Attacks on Immigrants

Southern Christian Coalition issues rebuke to Lee, others in wake of statements on immigration

Following remarks by Gov. Bill Lee on the Biden Administration's plan to facilitate immigrant family reunification, pastors affiliated with the Southern Christian Coalition issued a rebuke to Lee and to Senators Marsha Blackburn and Bill Hagerty. The pastors called on the Tennessee political leaders to embrace the "Spirit of Christmas" and "welcome the stranger."

“The Christmas season is a time when our families come together to enjoy each other’s company, and in Christian households, to celebrate God’s presence with us in Jesus," said Rev. Brandon Berg, Pastor of Norris and Sinking Springs United Methodist Churches. "No matter where we come from, or what we look like, whether we’re black or white, Latino or Asian, immigrant or refugee, we all want our families to be healthy and whole. But days before Christmas, Gov. Bill Lee, Sen. Marsha Blackburn, and Sen. Bill Hagerty are trying to undermine family stability in our most vulnerable populations and stir up fear and anger between communities based on what we look like or where we come from. Their rhetoric serves no Christian agenda. It only serves their own political agenda. This isn’t what Jesus would do. Jesus calls on us to welcome the stranger.”

Another pastor called on Lee and other political leaders to recall the circumstances of the original Christmas.

“This weekend, we remember an uncharitable innkeeper who turned away Mary and Joseph. Will Gov. Bill Lee turn away folks who are looking for safety and shelter, or will he show us in works, not just words, his proclaimed Christian values and do as Jesus' calls: welcome the refugee, the stranger among us, who journeys to find a place to lay their head?” asked Pastor Kevin Riggs of Franklin Community Church.